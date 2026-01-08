Heading to Phoenix for a Flight? Think Again

By Loni Nannini

With a new business-to-business campaign called “Fly Tucson First,” TAA is issuing a rallying cry for the corporate community to invest in Southern Arizona’s transportation ecosystem.

“TUS is an important economic driver among other industries in the region, but the beauty of our business is that the community can help us become even stronger,” said Brian Kidd, deputy chief of marketing, strategic communications, and air service development at TAA.

Fly Tucson First is dedicated to capturing “leakage” travelers who fly from Phoenix. In return for a commitment to fly TUS exclusively, charter members receive exclusive benefits such as premium parking, a dedicated check-in point with expedited security and more.

“TUS is already easy to use, and we want to make it absolutely as easy as possible for employees of these companies. In business, time is money, so we are constantly asking, ‘What is your time worth? Is it worth it to drive to Phoenix to avoid a connection? Isn’t the drive like a one-stop already? At the end of the day, what are the real benefits of going to Phoenix?’” said Kidd.

The campaign highlights drawbacks, including the additional time, gas and mileage needed to drive to and from Sky Harbor on Interstate 10 (and variables such as mechanical issues and traffic problems); the possibility of flight delays while already en route; and the inconvenience of negotiating parking and traffic in and around Sky Harbor Airport as compared to less expensive and more convenient parking at TUS.

Kidd also points out that driving to Phoenix for a non-stop flight “is already one stop,” so it’s virtually no different than connecting through another city on a flight from TUS.

Additionally, he wants to dispel the idea that TUS can be difficult to access since it’s not a major hub.

“To or from TUS you can reach nearly 500 destinations all over the world with just one stop. Many people assume you can’t really get to Tucson from their local airport and that is a misconception,” said Kidd.

He emphasized that with a bit of adjustment and flexibility, most travelers can find a connecting flight through TUS that accommodates desired time constraints.

“We hear sometimes that TUS only has one non-stop flight to a destination, but we probably have a dozen other ways to get to where you want to go at the time you want to go there. Throughout the course of the day, we have many options for key destinations,” said Kidd.

Recapturing Revenue for the Region

For those who support “shopping local,” the rubber hits the runway at TUS, and Fly Tucson First is on a mission to capture lost revenue.

“In the aggregate, we lose over a third of our local air travel customers to Phoenix, and one of our key goals is to reduce that,” said Kidd.

He emphasized that flying from Phoenix actually exports economic activity from the region, impacting multiple sectors of industry while at the same time boosting Sky Harbor’s ability to attract additional air service.

“If you fly out of Phoenix, you are helping the business case for Sky Harbor to the detriment of the business case for Tucson International Airport. The only way we can get more air service is for people to fly from TUS. Airlines add flights where people take flights, and they are especially interested in business customers because they tend to pay more and are not as price sensitive,” said Kidd.

Bob Hoffman, president of the Tucson Roadrunners, is a frequent TUS business flyer who recognizes these intricacies and promotes the value proposition of TUS to other businesses.

Typically traveling with 30 to 40 people and up to 100 bags—including hockey equipment—Hoffman said that analysis consistently demonstrates that TUS is the best choice for Roadrunner team travel.

“The ease of use to be able to go just a couple miles down the road from where we house at the convention center is just so prevalent for us,” he said.

Cost analysis has also found TUS generally superior.

“We are extremely budget-driven. If it was significantly economically better to make the trip to Phoenix, we would look at that, but all of our data evaluation shows that economically—and for convenience—Tucson is worth it for us,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman also believes that flying local is the right long-term choice for business development.

“Our very accessible and well-run airport—from both a financial standpoint and ease of use—is important to drawing new businesses. The more we do to support the airport and all of its projects and programs, the more it helps with the big picture and showcasing Tucson as a great destination market.”

Pictured above – Brian Kidd, Deputy Chief of Marketing, Strategic Communications & Air Service Development, Tucson Airport Authority. Photo by Brent G. Mathis

