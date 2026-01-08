Easy, Enhanced Airport Experience

New Signage, Carpeting, Lighting Bring Modernization in Motion to TUS

By Loni Nannini

Established in 1948, TAA has a legacy as a municipal stronghold. Decades later, with a $52 million annual operating budget and $70 million in capital improvements, It’s cementing TUS’ reputation as a modern, easy-to-use airport that offers Southern Arizonans a convenient, enjoyable and relaxed experience.

“We love our airport and want to make sure it is modern, relevant and a pleasant experience for travelers. Our emphasis is to offer a nice facility that people love to come to,” said Bruce Goetz, executive VP and COO of Tucson Airport Authority.

Elevating the Traveler Experience

In keeping with that vision, the TAA is overseeing a $5 million refresh that prioritizes comfort, convenience and safety.

Refurbishments are many. They include new carpeting with additional, upgraded seating throughout the terminal; a new airport entrance sign and road improvements leading into the airport; a signage master plan with way-finding; new queuing stanchions at security checkpoints; and other projects to improve the traveler experience.

“Basically within the existing shell of the airport, we are looking at modernizing the look and feel to make a more convenient, easier, modern, and fresh experience for the traveler,” said Austin Wright, chief communications officer for TAA.

A dark blue color palette is replacing desert-toned hues. New blue carpeting and seating bring a clean and contemporary aesthetic to the terminal, while upgraded lighting complements the sleek look.

“It is amazing how much brighter it is when you walk through the terminal. It is just a very different vibe,” Goetz said.

Other enhancements include modernizations to seating areas and self-service kiosks “to improve timeliness and ease” for patrons of food/beverage and gift concessions provided by Delaware North and Hudson.

Enhancing Traveler Safety

In addition to comfort, the nuts, bolts and mechanics of TUS air travel remain at the forefront.

“From the time you enter our property at the airport until the time you are airborne, it is a complete passenger journey. ven once you board the airplane, there is a component that involves taxiing and takeoff to various destinations. We always think a lot about the entire journey,” said Goetz.

Behind the scenes, TAA is spearheading a $400 million Airfield Safety Enhancement Program involving major infrastructure changes to meet current federal safety standards. Infrastructure highlights include the demolition, relocation and construction of a new 11,000-foot parallel runway.

“We have demolished a runway used by small general aviation, relocated the runway, and are in the process of constructing the new parallel runway. Beyond the safety aspects of this project, the new runway will also provide the capacity for operational growth in the long-term,” said Goetz.

Other infrastructure and amenity improvements include replacement of jet bridges; state-of-the-art units to cool airplanes; airline baggage slides; replacement of baggage belts; and a redesigned Checked Baggage Inspection System.

Long-term infrastructure plans also include the planning of a modernized concourse, with a timeline dependent on economic conditions, passenger growth, airline input, and funding options available to the TAA.

Airlines as Partners

Ultimately, Goetz said these upgrades, along with a cost conscious approach, make TUS more attractive to airlines. He emphasized that the TAA prides itself on ensuring airlines, like travelers, enjoy optimal ease-of-use and safety.

“We love our airlines. . .our mantra is that we exist and have jobs because there is good air service here, so these are important relationships to foster,” said Goetz.

Fostering relationships includes marketing Tucson to airlines as a growing destination for businesses—and as a tourism draw for 7 million inbound tourists annually—that can fill flights, enabling airlines to realize fare premiums and maximize profits.

“We are not just selling TUS, we are selling Tucson as a region. Airlines are financially- and metric-driven and we are focused on maintaining a reasonable cost structure so they can make a profit here. We have created a great product for them,” said Goetz.

As Tucson’s largest airline, American Airlines is grateful for the investment in amenities to improve the airport experience for team members and customers, according to Spencer Losinski, American Airlines general manager at TUS Operations.

“We appreciate the long-term partnership with the airport and community that continues making American the region’s top choice for air travel, with easy connections from Tucson to more than 350 destinations globally.”

Pictured above – Bruce Goetz, Executive VP & COO, Tucson Airport Authority. Photo by Brent G. Mathis

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.