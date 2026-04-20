FIT for Industry

Pima Community College’s New Flexible Industry Training Lab to Bolster Workforce

Pima Community College’s new Flexible Industry Training Lab is an innovative advanced manufacturing training facility designed to meet the rapidly evolving workforce needs of Southern Arizona employers.

It highlights PCC’s continued commitment to strengthening Arizona’s advanced manufacturing workforce through industry-driven training that is responsive, flexible and aligned with real-world employer needs. Gov. Katie Hobbs recently attended its March 19 grand opening.

“Southern Arizona’s economic future depends on our ability to prepare talent for rapidly changing industries,” said Jeffrey P. Nasse, PCC Chancellor. “The FIT Lab gives Pima the ability to deliver flexible, market-driven training using the same advanced technologies found in advanced manufacturing. It furthers the College’s position as the region’s leading provider of workforce development and strengthens Arizona’s competitiveness in advanced industry.”

Located in the Advanced Manufacturing Building at PCC’s Downtown Campus, the 10,000-square-foot FIT Lab was developed in partnership with the College’s Workforce Development division to provide hands-on training using the same advanced manufacturing equipment local employers rely on in their facilities.

PCC worked closely with the Arizona Commerce Authority through its Future48 Workforce Accelerator initiative to upgrade the new FIT Lab to meet industry needs. The ACA’s $3.2 million contribution made these upgrades possible. The strong partnership reflects a shared effort to expand innovative training opportunities and support Arizona’s growing advanced manufacturing sector.

“American Battery Factory is proud of our work with Pima Community College on its important effort to build and now complete the FIT Lab Training Center,” said John Kem, president of ABF. “We look forward to working together going forward on workforce training programs for our highly technical manufacturing factory in Pima County.”

The FIT Lab represents a new model of workforce education. Unlike traditional academic programs tied to a semester schedule, the facility offers customized training that can be delivered on flexible schedules and in varying durations to meet employer demand. This structure allows companies to quickly train workers or prepare new employees as technologies continue to evolve.

Designed to remain adaptable, the FIT Lab will incorporate the most current equipment and tools used by local manufacturers, ensuring PCC keeps pace with industry upgrades and continues to serve as a regional leader in workforce development.

“The FIT Lab will support Southern Arizona’s high-growth industries and represents an exciting addition to the Future48 Workforce Accelerator network,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful to Governor Hobbs, Chancellor Nasse and Pima Community College, and all of our partners for their continued leadership and collaboration.”

Through the FIT Lab, PCC will provide employers with a professional training environment that supports both emerging talent and incumbent workers, reinforcing the college’s role as a key partner in regional economic development.

Photo courtesy Pima Community College

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