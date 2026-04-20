A Boost for Freight

Ascent Aviation’s $70 Million Investment in Hangars for Jet Conversions

By Tom Leyde

Ascent Aviation Services has launched a major new business venture converting wide-body passenger jets into air freighters at Pinal Airpark in Marana.

The company, in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 8 at two new 90,000-square-foot hangars built for the conversions.

In the works for five years, the $70 million project will create 300 new jobs, with average salaries of $77,000 a year. Those salaries are expected to contribute millions of dollars to the Southern Arizona economy.

Ascent Aviation employees will convert B777-300ER (extended range) jetliners into freighters capable of transporting 110 tons of goods anywhere in the world without a stop.

David Querio, president and CEO of Ascent Aviation Services, said the new endeavor was prompted by the tremendous growth in online shopping worldwide.

“Transporting goods across the world in an expeditious manner has become very critical.”

Querio said the company had considered building one hangar in a different location, but elected to build two hangars in Marana, the larger of Ascent’s two facilities. When fully staffed, Ascent will have 225 people working on airliner conversions and another 100 as support staff and engineers.

It will take about six months to complete the first aircraft conversion, which involves extensive structural modifications.

“We will put 150,000 to 160,000 hours into the first conversion,” Querio said. “It’s not just taking out the seats and taking the bathrooms out. There’s complete reinforcement of the floor structure and installing a door.”

Marana Mayor Jon Post said the venture has far-reaching impact.

“I’m just so happy to see this level of investment. The Town of Marana is starting to grow by leaps and bounds, and this is going to be such a groundbreaker to the Town of Marana.”

Post said Marana’s growth will be an economic powerhouse for Southern Arizona.

“The employment that’s going to come to our community is so very important,” he said. “And the overall commitment that this company has made to Marana … we’re just so grateful for it.”

Jared Rubenstein, director-equity group at Monroe Capital, said that together, Ascent and IAI are establishing a “world-class” triple 7 passenger-to-freighter conversion site in Marana.

“This collaboration pairs IAI’s global technical expertise with Ascent’s local capability to meet the growing demand for widebody freighter aircraft,” Rubenstein said. “This relationship not only elevates Ascent’s role in the aerospace ecosystem, it proudly connects this community to one of the world’s most innovative, reliable, forward-thinking partners in the industry.”

Sandra Watson, president and CEO of Arizona Commerce Authority, said the project places Arizona at the center of the global shift in aviation logistics

“The project … reinforces the region’s importance as a destination for high-tech investments, workforce development and long-term economic growth,” she said.

Nearly one in 12 Arizona residents are employed at U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Certified MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) operations across the state, and Watson said those employees contribute more than $2.4 billion to the state’s economy. She added that expansions like Ascent’s will help the industry to grow.

“Ascent isn’t just expanding its infrastructure, it’s investing in people,” Watson said. “Through its structured apprenticeship program, Ascent is helping train the next generation of aviation professionals and build a sustainable workforce pipeline for years to come. This is the kind of leadership that drives industries forward.

Joe Snell, president and CEO of The Chamber of Southern Arizona, said Ascent’s investment in the Marana project and high-salaried employees will trickle through the regional economy.

“Thank you for enhancing our aerospace sector in Southern Arizona,” Snell said. “Your investment further validates that we are the market leader in aerospace and defense.”

A group of newly hired Ascent employees were present for the ribbon-cutting, and Querio spoke directly to them.

“Every day you bring skills, pride and professionalism to some of the most complex and demanding work in the industry,” he said. “You take our challenges to the outside world …

These hangars exist because of you. Our growth exists because of you. Our reputation around the world exists because of you. I want you to know how … grateful I am to each of you … You are the heart of this company.”

Photo by Chris Mooney

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