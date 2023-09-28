Fall Issue 2023

From the Publisher

El Tour de Tucson: 40 Years of Impact

Tucson is a world-class city for cycling. The catalyst that ignited a movement four decades ago was El Tour de Tucson, which annually attracts about 7,500 riders from all over the world and has raised more than $110 million for local charities. Visionary El Tour Founder Richard DeBernardis started it all with the Perimeter Bicycling Association, and now, Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz envisions an even greater event on the world stage. He once said, “Tucson is a bike-crazy town,” and he’s absolutely right. Cycling is in our DNA. Loni Nannini files an extraordinary in-depth report on El Tour’s 40-year legacy.

Community leader and cycling enthusiast Edmund Marquez calls El Tour de Tucson an “economic juggernaut” for the region. Nannini highlights the economic impact, tourism and advantages. It can’t be overstated that USA Today readers voted El Tour de Tucson as the #1 U.S. Road Cycling Event, and twice voted The Loop as the #1 Recreational Trail in the nation.

Journalist Steve Rivera profiles The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, which was opened by Pima County five years ago. It’s a 137-mile, beautifully paved and landscaped pathway encircling the perimeter of the entire metro area. It’s pure paradise for anyone cycling, running, walking, roller-blading and even horseback riding!

Jay Gonzales reports on the exciting economic development initiatives at Sun Corridor Inc. This year’s edition, “Forging the Future,” focuses on regional efforts to boost talent and infrastructure. Our report includes interviews with Joe Snell, president & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. along with members of its Chairman’s Circle,” a “who’s who” of the region’s leading CEOs. From Sun Corridor’s new Board Chair Susan Gray, president & CEO of Tucson Electric Power; Judy Rich, president & CEO of TMC Healthcare, Immediate Past Chair, Raytheon President Wes Kremer, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins, Danette Bewley, president & CEO of Tucson Airport Authority, the list goes on. You’ll hear why our region is poised for continued growth and success.

Read about ThriveinTucson.com, Sun Corridor Inc’s new tool in talent attraction. The centerpiece website is part of a campaign that showcases Southern Arizona’s unparalleled quality of life, promotes the desert lifestyle, rankings, industry strengths, affordability, and other attributes of the 33rd largest U.S. city.

Journalists Dave Perry and Rodney Campbell commemorate BFL Construction’s 50th anniversary. The company, founded by local entrepreneur Garry Brav, is now led by veteran construction executive David Eves. One year into BFL leadership, Eves is building on its foundation of excellence, integrity and strong relationships while navigating a hyper-competitive, dynamic construction industry.

Perry also unveils the vision for a massive redevelopment of Foothills Mall. From the previous mall’s mostly demolished hub will soon rise Uptown, a reimagined new retail destination that local developer Don Bourn says is unlike anything the region has seen. The modern, vibrant new site will include 175,000 square feet of public space with a palm-lined promenade, performance venues and places to gather.

With fall comes the exciting return of college sports. Rivera offers a leadership profile of Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd as he enters this third season for the Wildcats. As the year ends, the region also looks forward to the Arizona Bowl, our post-season college football game at Arizona Stadium that has raised millions for nonprofits.

We hope you enjoy our fall issue! We are grateful for our loyal readers, the tremendous support of our advertisers and our exceptional editorial team and its high standard of journalism.

