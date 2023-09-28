Montecito Medical Acquires Tucson Urology Building

Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has acquired a 14,000-medical office building in Tucson.

The property is fully occupied by Arizona Urology Specialists.

“This is an outstanding asset that has the key attributes we seek as medical real estate buyers, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to build a long-term relationship with another market-dominant specialty group,” said Rus Gudnyy, senior VP of investments at Montecito Medical.

Arizona Urology Specialists is the region’s premier urology practice, serving patients at 10 medical offices throughout Arizona. The group uses the property to deliver a variety of urology-related services. The building includes specialized space that houses a Linear Accelerator and CT scanner.

The property is advantageously situated six miles north of Downtown Tucson, just east of Interstate 10 and one mile from Northwest Medical Center.

“We continue to build on our extensive footprint in Arizona based on the abundant opportunities we are seeing to invest in medical properties here and help sellers make the most of their real estate,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.