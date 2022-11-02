The Arizona REALTORS® held its annual leadership conference in Tucson and installed its 2023 state and regional association officers.



Eric Gibbs, designated broker of Realty One Group Integrity in Tucson, will assume the position of Arizona REALTORS® 2023 president, serving with Shelley Ostrowski, 2023 president-elect, of Realty ONE Group Gateway in Yuma; Sulinda “Sindy” Ready, 2023 first VP of RE/MAX Excalibur in Scottsdale; and Mandy Neat, 2023 Treasurer, of Realty One Group Paradise Valley in Phoenix.



Gibbs has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, having previously served as president of the Tucson Association of REALTORS® in 2016, as well as on numerous committees and workgroups including the Arizona REALTORS® Legislative Committee and the National Association of REALTORS® Governance Game Changer Presidential Advisory Group.



“It is an honor to serve as state president for the Arizona REALTORS®,” said Gibbs. “I look forward to advancing the association’s vision and taking our equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives to the next level in the coming year.”

As members of the Arizona REALTORS® 2023 Executive Committee, they will incorporate their industry knowledge, experience and leadership skills to guide the more than 55,000 REALTOR® professionals who serve their clients in all areas of real estate including residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, and relocation.