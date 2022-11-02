Banner-University Medical Center Strengthens Adult, Pediatric Burn Services

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson Burn Program recently hosted an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase its augmented inpatient and outpatient adult and pediatric burn services.

Located within Southern Arizona’s only Level-1 Trauma Center, the Burn Program at Banner — University Medical Center Tucson treats patients with a variety of burn injuries, including thermal, chemical and electrical. Services span those with minimal burn wounds to those covering 99% of the total body surface area. Adult and pediatric patients receive comprehensive, compassionate care from a multidisciplinary burn team including fellowship-trained burn surgeons, board-certified trauma experts and intensivists, critical care and wound care nurses, occupational and physical therapists, pharmacists, registered dieticians and child life specialists.

The Banner Burn Program provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused complex wound and burn care including recovery rooms with heat panels and rooms with heating capable of reaching 95 degrees Fahrenheit, burn procedure rooms with overhead showers, tub table and radiant heat panels to prevent hypothermia.

The Banner Burn Program is a part of the Division of Trauma, Surgical Critical Care, Burns and Acute Care Surgery within the Department of Surgery and is led by experts in emergency surgery and trauma care at the University of Arizona.

“The critically needed, enhanced burn services we are providing in Southern Arizona are thanks to the support of Banner – University Medicine administration, the Department of Surgery, Division of Trauma and generous donors. Our vision to provide highly specialized burn care within our community is now a reality,” said Dr. Lourdes Castañón, director of Banner – University Medical Center Burn Program.

The highly specialized burn care at Banner also includes advanced burn life support education and training for the burn program team. “This training ensures that our team members are trained in the most up-to-date knowledge of the immediate care needs of burn patients, including how to care for those needing fluid resuscitation and other specialized care,” said Castañón, who also is associate professor with UArizona’s Department of Surgery. The Burn Program manager is Tonya Naughton.