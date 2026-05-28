Hughes Federal Credit Union Awards $20,000 in Scholarships to 10 Students

Now in its 21st year, the Roberta Reeves Scholarship program continues to support students in higher education. Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced this year’s 10 recipients, each awarded a $ 2,000 scholarship, for a total of $20,000 in support of education.

Established in 2005, the Roberta Reeves Scholarship honors the legacy of Roberta Reeves, a dedicated, long-serving board member at Hughes, whose passion for education and community impact continues to inspire.

The scholarship is open to all high school seniors. It recognizes creativity, thoughtfulness and excellence in response to the scholarship question.

Applicants were asked to share how they track income and expenses, which digital financial tools they use to manage money and how those tools have helped them make informed financial decisions that support their educational and career goals.

As a credit union founded on people helping people, Hughes believes financial literacy plays an important role in long-term success. Through programs like the Roberta Reeves Scholarship, Hughes continues to support students in developing the financial knowledge and confidence needed to pursue their educational and career goals.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Nadia Chandler – Flowing Wells High School

Madison Ellis – Boulder Creek High School

Anthony Jimenez – Canyon Del Oro High School

Ryan Potter – Andrada Polytechnic High School

Aubrianna Segovia – Sahuarita High School

Zachary Smith – Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Rylan Swanson – Marana High School

Kassandra Vernon – Tucson High Magnet School

Nathan Warren – Marana High School

Preston Wunderlich – Eastmark High School

For more than two decades, Hughes has awarded over $165,000 through the Roberta Reeves Memorial Scholarship, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to expanding access to education.

As part of the credit union’s dedication to supporting youth, education and financial literacy, Hughes Federal Credit Union partners with organizations like Banzai, the nation’s leading financial education provider. Through this partnership, Hughes delivers a comprehensive financial curriculum to over 30 schools and nonprofit organizations across Southern Arizona at no cost, helping students and community members gain practical money management skills for lifelong success.

Additionally, Hughes offers free online resources that help community members manage their finances and plans.

“Education is the foundation for stronger communities and brighter futures,” said Irlanda Cuevas, Hughes community engagement manager. “Through our dedication to funding the Roberta Reeves Memorial Scholarships, we invest not only in education, but in the success and strength of generations to come.”

Image courtesy Hughes Federal Credit Union