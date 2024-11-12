Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Expands to Tucson

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced it has expanded its Phoenix service area to include the Tucson market.

“We are excited to have an opportunity to provide our services to the residents of Tucson,” said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. “At Rooter Hero, we dedicate ourselves to providing excellent plumbing services, and we wanted the residents of Tucson to be able to take advantage of the same services we provide to Phoenix.”

Rooter Hero provides 24-hour emergency plumbing services in addition to new installation, repair and maintenance services.

“The demand for quality plumbing services continues to increase in Arizona,” Akhoian said. “As homeowners and businesses seek more reliable and efficient solutions, we’re committed to meeting their expectations with our expert service and professionalism.”