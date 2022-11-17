The MHC Board of Directors has announced that Dr. Joshua Carzoli has been named CEO effective Jan. 25, 2023. Carzoli holds a Doctor of Pharmacology degree from the University of Arizona, an MBA from Western Governors University and a board-certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist Certification from the Board of Pharmacy Specialties.

Carzoli comes to MHC with over 20 years of experience working in the community health center movement. Josh recently served as the COO of El Rio Health, a federally qualified health center. He found his passion for community health centers while volunteering at El Rio as a student and later joined El Rio as a staff member.

He served in a variety of roles at El Rio and earned multiple promotions as a result of his focus on people, teamwork and leadership. Carzoli is passionate about public health and serving underserved communities with a focus on vulnerable populations. He enjoys serving our community and is on the board of several local organizations.

Carzoli also has an extensive background in the Federal Drug Pricing Program and its impact on community health centers.