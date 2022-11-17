Gov. Ducey Launches One-Stop Shop to Start a Business in Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Administration today launched Arizona Business One Stop, an easily accessible online location for small businesses and entrepreneurs to plan, start, and grow their business in Arizona.



“One of the top priorities of my administration has been making Arizona the best place in the nation to do business.” said Ducey. “We’ve eliminated or improved burdensome regulations, lowered taxes for more Arizonans to keep their hard-earned dollars and created a top-rate business environment. Over the past eight years, we’ve taken action to run government at the speed of business and not stand in the way of entrepreneurship and innovation. Now, with this streamlined interagency process, starting a business in Arizona has never been easier.”



Rather than jump from one state agency to another to access and file the necessary information to start or expand a business in Arizona, Business One Stop brings previously disparate processes into a single centralized location.



No longer will entrepreneurs have to navigate government bureaucracy with duplicative paperwork, in-person meetings, multiple accounts, lengthy timeframes and multiple state agencies to set up their business.



The move was the latest in a series of actions Ducey has taken over the last eight years to simplify doing business in the state – and the nation is taking note. Enticed by Arizona’s booming economy, lowest flat tax in the country, minimalist regulatory environment and highly-skilled workforce, businesses and people are flocking to Arizona.



These entrepreneurial newcomers will benefit from the new common-sense process. The system is secure, digital and personalized, providing guided planning checklists, a streamlined application process, accelerated processing time, integrated customer support and an automated cost estimator. Entrepreneurs can expect new additions in the upcoming months to the system including managing out of state and foreign businesses, as well as the integration of state licensing entities, cities and counties.



The Department of Administration led the Business One Stop consolidation, bringing together the Secretary of State, Arizona Corporation Commission, Department of Revenue and the Arizona Commerce Authority to build the new application. The initiative was championed by Rep. Jeff Weninger in the 2019 Legislative Session.



“This project wouldn’t have happened without the leadership and prioritization from the Governor, the funding from the Legislature and the willingness of all of the state agencies involved to look at their processes and come together to collaborate to create a better experience for entrepreneurs,” said Andy Tobin, director of the Arizona Department of Administration.



“With Business One Stop, Arizona shows once again why we’re the best place to start and grow a business,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizonans should not have to waste time on duplicative paperwork to turn their good idea into a business, and with Business One Stop, they won’t have to. My thanks to Governor Ducey and our Legislature for their persistent leadership and to our many partners in state government for working together to support small business owners.”



“Arizona has become known as a great place for business, and Business One Stop will be a game-changer for those looking to get started,” said Arizona Department of Revenue Director Rob Woods. “It provides a simpler and smoother way to set up your business and takes a lot of the guesswork out of the process. The Arizona Department of Revenue is proud to be part of this beneficial service.”



Arizona Business One Stop can be accessed at https://businessonestop.az.gov/.