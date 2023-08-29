Arizona Oncology, a premier provider of advanced cancer care across Arizona, welcomes Dr. Hayden Ansinelli to its radiation oncology team. Ansinelli will see patients at Arizona Oncology’s Orange Grove radiation oncology location, joining a compassionate team of experts providing leading-edge cancer care.



Ansinelli attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and health followed by a master’s degree in exercise and health science. Ansinelli went on to complete medical school at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W. Va., before completing a transitional year residency at The University of Central Florida/HCA Healthcare Consortium in Ocala, Fla. He then completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson. Passionate about brachytherapy, he is one of the first residents to complete the American Brachytherapy Society’s 300-in-10 Fellowship in Houston.



While attending medical school, Ansinelli was recognized as the head of the medical student tutoring program and worked as a research assistant at the McKown Translational Genomic Research Institute. His research has been published in numerous journals, including Advances in Radiation Oncology, the European Journal of Applied Physiology, and the Journal of Contemporary Brachytherapy. He most recently presented his work at the American Brachytherapy Society Meetings in 2022 and 2023.



Ansinelli continues to be involved in resident and medical student education, mentoring numerous local students and resident physicians.



“Dr. Ansinelli is a highly skilled radiation oncologist who is committed to prioritizing his patients’ goals and needs,” said Dr. Robert Gin, radiation oncologist at Arizona Oncology. “His level of expertise and passion for patient advocacy strongly aligns with Arizona Oncology’s mission to provide personalized cancer care.”



Ansinelli treats a variety of malignancies, with a focus on genitourinary and head and neck cancers. He specializes in gynecologic and prostate brachytherapy. He and his team strive to give unrivaled support throughout each step of every patient’s cancer journey.



“I believe being a physician is a commitment to lifelong learning, so I’m able to continuously optimize outcomes for my patients,” he said. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to serve patients at Arizona Oncology, where our team is committed to providing access to the best and latest technologies close to home.”