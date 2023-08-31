Startup Spotlight: US Air Tech Corp.

BizTUCSONAugust 31, 2023
Less than a minute

US Air Tech Corp. is a research and development company developing a novel type of antenna named STELLA − Satcom Technology of Elaborate Luneburg Lens Antenna. This innovative technology for low-Earth orbit satellite communications provides cost-effective and reliable global internet connectivity, data and communications.

“We are excited to be a champion for global connection, removing barriers and bringing communities together. We share this pride with UACI which supports our vision.” 

− Dr. Patrick Gbele, Founder & CEO

Pictured above from left – Richard Garber, Advisory Board Member; Patrick Gbele, Founder & CEO; Sonia Vohnout, Advisory Board Member

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.

BizTUCSONAugust 31, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Pima Community College Named Top College Employer in Arizona

August 31, 2023

Strike Photonics Expands Arizona Operations, Locates at University of Arizona Tech Park

August 31, 2023

Tucson Electric Power Partners with Chargeway to Assist EV Dealers, Drivers

August 31, 2023

UArizona Presidential Advisory Commission Proposes How State Can Impact Food Industry

August 31, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button