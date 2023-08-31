Startup Spotlight: US Air Tech Corp.

US Air Tech Corp. is a research and development company developing a novel type of antenna named STELLA − Satcom Technology of Elaborate Luneburg Lens Antenna. This innovative technology for low-Earth orbit satellite communications provides cost-effective and reliable global internet connectivity, data and communications.

“We are excited to be a champion for global connection, removing barriers and bringing communities together. We share this pride with UACI which supports our vision.”

− Dr. Patrick Gbele, Founder & CEO

Pictured above from left – Richard Garber, Advisory Board Member; Patrick Gbele, Founder & CEO; Sonia Vohnout, Advisory Board Member

