Canyon Ranch Announces New LONGEVITY8 Program

Canyon Ranch has announced LONGEVITY8™, calling it the most thorough and thoughtful offering yet in the category of extending lifespan and health span.

LONGEVITY8 is inspired by eight principles and built on Canyon Ranch’s decades of expertise and new technology and tools while remaining deeply rooted in human connection. The eight principles of LONGEVITY8 include Integrative Medicine, Flexibility and Fitness, Nutrition, Sleep, Spiritual Wellness, Mental and Emotional Health, Outdoor Activity, and Strength and Endurance.

The four-day program enables Canyon Ranch guests to undergo 15 diagnostic tests and assesses more than 200 biomarkers including blood work, cancer screening and genetic testing. LONGEVITY8 also offers additional scientific evaluations at the resort’s state-of-the-art medical center in Tucson. These evaluations include VO2 Max, DEXA Body composition and others to help extend not only lifespan, but also health span, the length of time that a person is healthy.

The inaugural LONGEVITY8 session debuts exclusively at Canyon Ranch’s Tucson resort Nov. 10-14. The investment is $20,000 per person or $36,000 per couple and involves a four-day, four-night all-inclusive stay that covers accommodations, meals, 30+ guest activities daily and all testing, educational sessions, consultations, and related health and wellbeing services.

The next session will take place Dec. 8-12, with an additional 10 programs running in 2025.

“LONGEVITY8 thoroughly and thoughtfully provides the road map for the entire journey to live younger longer and is strongly based on our focus on the totality of body, mind and spirit,” said Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers. “Canyon Ranch is cutting through much of the noise in the longevity space that is not necessarily based on the complete science of healthy living. We know that longevity is the ultimate human endeavor and while tools and technology are critical, we know that expertise, human connection, and total perspective may be most important of to a life of health and happiness.”

Included in LONGEVITY8 are 18 one-on-one consultations and six months of virtual follow-ups and appointments with Canyon Ranch’s team of experts, including board-certified doctors, licensed practitioners, and professional service providers. LONGEVITY8 connects each guest directly with expert providers for physician consultations, spiritual wellness guidance, behavioral and emotional health support, diet and nutrition coaching, sports performance and science, sleep analysis, and more.

“Extending lifespan while improving health span has never been more important, particularly for Generation X as we age and begin to see our parents living longer but not necessarily healthier,” said Rivers. “Only 20-40% of factors that determine lifespan are inherited genetically. This means 60-80% of these elements are trainable and adaptable based on lifestyle adjustments in mind, body and spirit, which is where the principals of LONGEVITY8 can make a direct impact.”