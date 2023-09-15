Diana Cannon, longtime Tucson fundraising professional, has recently joined Pima Foundation as the transformational gift officer/assistant director of philanthropy.

Cannon believes that PCC offers our community the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive through the education offered at PCC. “I am committed to working with individuals, employers, and philanthropic organizations to help meet the needs of the students to prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” she said.

She moved from Michigan to Tucson in 1977 after graduating from Western Michigan University. After spending many years working in banking, she decided to pursue a career in nonprofit management. She worked for the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, University of Arizona, and most recently, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Being involved in the community has always been important to Cannon. She served on the boards of several local organizations including the American Diabetes Association, Father’s Day Council for Steele Children’s Center, El Tour De Tucson, and was the tournament director for the Fort Lowell Shootout Youth Soccer Tournament for 20 years.

Cannon has been married to her husband Curt for 38 years. Together, they have one daughter, Amy, who is the interim principal at McCorkle Academy of Excellence.