Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Offers Free Admission in Second Round with Donations

Golf fans who make a minimum $5 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona between Jan. 15 and Mar. 7 will receive a complimentary general admission ticket to Saturday, Mar. 8 of the 2025 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, compliments of presenting sponsor Exact Sciences.

Donations can be made online. In addition, on Mar. 8, non-perishable food items and monetary donations can be made at the PGA TOUR Champions tournament’s main entrance in exchange for a complimentary general admission ticket. Exact Sciences will match the funds donated by fans, up to $10,000, with all proceeds collected going to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The 2025 Cologuard Classic by Exact Scienceswill take place at La Paloma Country Club Mar. 7-9.

According to Feeding America, Arizona has the fourth-highest rate of food insecurity among western states. This is the second consecutive year that Exact Sciences has partnered with Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to combat the pervasiveness of hunger in Tucson. In 2024, more than 18,072 meals were donated (food and monetary donations) by the tournament and Exact Sciences to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

“At Exact Sciences, we’re committed to investing in our communities,” said Jake Orville, general manager of screening at Exact Sciences. “As the title sponsor of the Cologuard Classic, we’re proud to fight food insecurity by making the tournament accessible to everyone in Southern Arizona while supporting a vital cause.”

Over the past eight years, charity and community impact have been at the core of the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences. Southern Arizona youth sports and Tucson-area colon cancer awareness initiatives have benefited from tournament proceeds, including more than $3.1 million since the 2018 tournament, the first with Cologuard® as title sponsor.

“We are grateful for this support from such a high-profile event as the 2025 Cologuard Classic,” says Malea Chavez, CEO of the food bank. “We’re thankful for the generosity from Exact Sciences, and the way any golf fan can donate to enjoy the tournament on March 8th.”

The 2025 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament is scheduled to be played Mar 7-9 at La Paloma Country Club. Played each March, the Cologuard Classic kicks off national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which raises awareness of colorectal cancer, highlights available screening options, and recognizes those who have been affected by the disease.

The 2025 tournament will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. Joe Durant is the defending Cologuard Classic champion.