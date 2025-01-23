Arby’s Southern Arizona Slated for $1 Million in Giving in 2025

Arby’s restaurants across Southern Arizona are on track to reach a remarkable milestone in 2025: $1 million in total charitable giving, demonstrating their longstanding commitment to the local communities they serve.

Through the Arby’s Cares program, they have made significant impacts across various organizations. At UCP of Southern Arizona, which serves individuals with disabilities as well as the elderly, Executive Director Rhonda Murray said, “Arby’s has been such an incredible partner to UCPSA over the years. Their support has made a real difference, not just in sustaining our programs but in helping us grow and enhance them.”

The support extends deeply into education, particularly within the Vail School District. Stacy Winstryg, president of the Vail School District Foundation, added, “Arby’s has set a remarkable example of community leadership, consistently giving back and positively impacting the students and staff in the Vail School District. We are truly grateful for their support, and their donations have provided a huge amount of resources to enhance the learning opportunities for our students.”

Arby’s partnership with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation has supported 331 Southern Arizona individuals, by providing critical financial assistance and enabling family programs. Director of Development Lori Mitts said, “With these contributions, we were able to ensure that families focused on their child’s health without the added stress of everyday financial concerns.”

This past holiday season, Arby’s raised $22,000 helping Toys for Tots exceed Tucson’s goal of 30,000 toys for local families, with Arby’s filling over 35 donation boxes with toys.

“Reaching $1 million in community giving represents more than just a number – it reflects our deep commitment to Southern Arizona,” said Jami Salyers, Arby’s VP of operations. “As we look ahead to 2025, we’re expanding our fundraising initiatives to support even more local organizations and touch more lives in our community. Our team members and customers continue to be the driving force behind these efforts, and we’re grateful for their unwavering support.”