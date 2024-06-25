Arizona Athletics Announces Creation of Arizona Sports Enterprises

The University of Arizona Department of Athletics has created Arizona Sports Enterprises to manage its multimedia rights agreements and operations, VP and Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois announced.

The transition of multimedia rights is part of the department’s plans to build a modern college athletics model adaptive and responsive to the fluid national landscape, and to provide a strong financial foundation as Arizona enters the Big 12 Conference this summer.



“The creation of Arizona Sports Enterprises will allow Arizona Athletics to strengthen its connection to corporate sponsors, elevate Arizona Athletics as a brand and allow the athletics department to focus on delivering more value to its partners,” Reed-Francois said.

“A strong financial model is critical to our ability to continue providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level, to develop as champions in the classroom and to serve as a point of pride for the University of Arizona. We want to thank our longtime rightsholder, Learfield, for their partnership and support of our student-athletes and athletics department over the years.”

ASE plans to engage with Learfield as its exclusive third-party national sales firm.