DSW CRE has announced that Carson Arnold has joined their team after his graduation from the University of Arizona Eller College of Management. Arnold graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in finance in May 2024.

Arnold initially joined DSW as an intern for four semesters, performing a multitude of duties. As a full-time member of the DSW CRE team, he will serve as an associate asset manager working closely with the asset and property management teams. Arnold will oversee operations of DSW-owned properties including financial analysis, due diligence for acquisitions and dispositions, regular review of property financials and reporting, leasing, and budgeting.

He is excited to call Tucson “home” and to become an integral part of the commercial real estate industry in Tucson for years to come.