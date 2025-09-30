The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation announced that Carlos A. Hernández has been named the organization’s new CEO. He will officially begin his role on Monday, Nov. 3.

As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, Hernández brings over 30 years of experience leading successful nonprofit missions focused on enriching community health and well-being. He earned his doctorate in social work from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin.

“The SAAF board of directors is confident that Carlos’ experience will bring steady, compassionate leadership during these challenging times,” said Patti Caldwell, chair of the board for SAAF. “His passion for social justice will fuel SAAF’s continued commitment and growth as a strong and vocal advocate for the communities we serve, especially the LGBTQ+ community. We are excited to partner with him and our staff to lead SAAF into the future.”

When asked about his vision for SAAF, Hernández shared his perspective on the nonprofit sector’s strength.

“Nonprofits often face policy changes and funding cuts, but time and again, resilience and a community’s unwavering commitment to their missions have helped them overcome these challenges. SAAF will do the same,” he said. “I am eager to work with SAAF’s strong board and its skilled, compassionate team to build on the organization’s legacy of service and move it forward.”

