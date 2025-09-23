Tucson Gem & Mineral Show Generates $286 Million for Local Economy

A study completed by the Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University determined that the 2025 Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase, held Feb. 1-16, generated $286 million in direct spending, including $12.9 million in local tax revenue, once again proving its massive economic value to the region.

The Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is recognized as the largest event of its kind in the world, with exhibits ranging from rare minerals and meteorites to handcrafted jewelry and fossils. By comparison, the 2019 event generated an economic impact of $131 million based on research conducted by FMR Associates, a Tucson-based international research firm.

“This event is a cornerstone of Tucson’s tourism economy,” said Felipe Garcia, president and CEO of Visit Tucson. “The direct spending from visitors not only supports our hospitality sector but also brings global attention to Tucson as a premier destination.”

These findings come from a recently completed economic impact study funded by Visit Tucson with support from both the City of Tucson and Pima County stakeholders. The Seidman Research Institute at Arizona State University has previously provided economic impact analysis for major events such as WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl XLIX and the 20217 NCAA Final Four tournament in Glendale, AZ.

Other findings from the Seidman Research Institute report:

52 shows – 8% increase over 2019

113,342 total buyers – 74% increase over 2019

6,709 total vendors – 37% increase over 2019

“The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, in its many facets, is not only one of the best of its kind in the world, but also one of the best things about living in Tucson and Pima County. We get to meet people from all over the world, and they get to meet us and experience the things we love about living here – the glorious weather, our amazing food, our fascinating culture and heritage, and all the friendly and caring people who call Pima County home. The regional economic benefits generated by the show are the icing on the cake,” said Rex Scott, Chairman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

The 2026 annual showcase is scheduled for Jan. 28–Feb.15, 2026, with many shows opening up to 10 days early. Visit tucsongemshow.org for more information.