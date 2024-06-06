Survey Lets Public Share Regional Transportation Goals for Next 30 Years

Pima Association of Governments, the Greater Tucson region’s metropolitan planning organization, has launched the “Shape Your Transportation Future” survey to seek public input on transportation priorities and experiences, and where residents believe the region should apply its various transportation funding resources for the next 30 years.

Survey results will help guide the development of PAG’s 2055 Regional Mobility and Accessibility Plan. As the federally required metropolitan planning organization for the region, PAG must update this long-range transportation plan every four years to annually secure millions of dollars in federal funding for transportation improvements in the region.

The survey link is accessible at www.PAGregion.com/2055 where more information about the RMAP and PAG transportation planning can be found. The website landing page contains links to English and Spanish versions of the survey.

The survey will run through July 18.

The new long-range transportation plan, which will identify anticipated funding and anticipated projects over a 30-year period, is scheduled for review and adoption by the PAG Regional Council in spring 2025.

Pima Association of Governments is an association of local, state and tribal governments with a mission to build consensus among its members and the public on regional planning for transportation, watershed and air quality, and economic vitality. PAG’s staff gather and analyze data, provide accurate information, and coordinate an open and cooperative planning process to promote good decision-making for the region.