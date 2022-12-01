Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, a Forbes Four-Star Resort, announced that Brian Johnson joined the hotel team as managing director.

Johnson brings his extensive management experience back to Tucson, having spent 11 years as the managing director for Loews Ventana Canyon Resort from 2003 to 2014. His experience in the hospitality industry includes the Regent Las Vegas, Scottsdale Princess, Resort at Squaw Creek, Sheraton Grande Torrey Pines, Sheraton Hotels on Harbor Island, Loews Portofino Bay and Loews Coronado Bay. Most recently, he led the team at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale, AZ as GM where he assisted in opening the 350-room resort with nine food and beverage outlets and an 85,000-square foot water park. The property achieved Lodge of the Year for 2020.

Johnson received a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant administration from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and an MBA from National University in San Diego. In his tenure at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, he received the 2006 Hotelier of the Year Award from the Arizona Hotel and Lodging Association, the 2007 Loews Hotel of the Year Award, the 2007 Father of the Year Award, the 2008 Loews Hotels General Manager of the Year Award and in 2011 the State Leadership Award from the American Hotel and Lodging Association. He has served as President of the Southern Arizona Lodging and Restaurant Association, as Chairman-Elect of the Arizona Hotel and Lodging Association, served on the board of the Metropolitan Tucson Convention & Visitors Bureau and has been a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council.

Johnson has been married to his wife Linda for 33 years, has four children; Heather, Jose, Justin and Chelsea and 6 grandchildren.

“It is a pleasure and honor to have been selected to guide the historic and award-winning Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort as its managing director. Tucson has and always been our home and Linda and I are delighted to be back where we belong,” said Johnson.

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort is a historic 97-room resort nestled in the heart of the Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona. Originally a prestigious ranch school for girls in the 1930’s, Hacienda Del Sol has evolved into a luxurious resort with touches of its storied past sprinkled throughout the entire property. Today, the resort offers two award-winning restaurants, organic spa experiences in a new building dedicated to relaxation, a 500-label wine list and a passionate team of individuals focused on making every guest experience memorable.

“Our ownership team is delighted to welcome Brian Johnson as managing director of Hacienda Del Sol. We’re confident that Brian’s extensive hospitality experience will ensure Hacienda Del Sol continues to be a world class boutique resort” said Tom Firth, managing partner.