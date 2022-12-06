Pima Community College Receives $400,000 Grant to Strengthen Employer Partnerships

Pima Community College will receive $400,000 over the next two years as part of Strada Education Network’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge to support innovative employer partnerships that connect learners to in-demand employment opportunities and strengthen regional economies.

During the initial phase of this initiative, PCC will work with American Medical Response, Competitive Engineering Inc. and Leonardo Electronics U.S. Inc. to create new on-ramps to high quality education and build clear pathways to high-skilled jobs.

“Pima is committed to transformational change to advance equitable workforce development,” PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert said. “Our Centers of Excellence provide opportunities to advance equity at scale and this funding ensures all of our learners have access to high-wage jobs.”

Strada Education Network created this grant-making initiative to partner with community colleges to support stronger regional economies and communities. The initiative aims to improve employment and socioeconomic outcomes for students who historically have faced significant barriers to economic mobility.

“We are honored to be selected by Strada Education Network for this grant,” PCC Dean of Workforce Development & Lifelong Learning Amanda Abens said. “Pima’s Employment Accelerator will jumpstart high-wage employment opportunities for diverse learners in Pima FastTrack and other accelerated models.”

“At Strada, we believe in investing in innovative solutions that deliver results beyond completion,” Strada Education Network President and CEO Stephen Moret said. “Community colleges have long played a critical role by serving the dynamic needs of both learners and employers in their communities. We are thrilled to have the chance to support college leaders and employers who are coming together to provide timely opportunities for learners.”