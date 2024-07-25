Immersion Labs Expands Operations at University of Arizona Tech Park

Immersion Labs, a leading tech company at the forefront of spatial computing and artificial intelligence solutions, has announced its expansion with a new office at University of Arizona Tech Park.

As a growing operation, this strategic location positions Immersion Labs to accelerate innovation, foster collaboration and drive transformative advancements in defense and industrial applications.

Immersion Labs has consistently pushed the boundaries of spatial computing, leveraging AI algorithms to enhance situational awareness, optimize resource allocation, and streamline complex processes. Their groundbreaking work spans defense systems, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure.

With this move, Immersion Labs is poised to accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge spatial computing and AI technologies. UA Tech Park provides an ideal environment for Immersion Labs to expand its research and development capabilities, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities and resources on a 1,267-acre campus where startups and tech giants work side-by-side.

“We are thrilled to join the University of Arizona Tech Park community,” said Dylan Cota-Robles, project manager for Immersion Labs. “This move marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize spatial computing and AI. The UA Tech Park offers unparalleled opportunities for collaboration with academic researchers, industry leaders, and fellow innovators. Together, we aim to drive transformative advancements in defense and industrial applications.”