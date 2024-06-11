Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR has announced that CEO Barbi Reuter has been recognized on multiple top industry influencer lists by CREi Summit. In addition to inclusion on the Influential Women’s List and the LinkedIn List, she appears on the newly released Twitter/X commercial real estate influencer list.

With a long history of this recognition, Reuter has been a trailblazer, embracing social media early on as a business strategy within CRE. She’s used her voice to discuss industry trends, spotlight C&W|PICOR and its team members, celebrate Tucson and the community, and connect with others within the CRE industry.