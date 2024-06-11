Tucson Federal Credit Union Names New Board Members

Tucson Federal Credit Union has announced Mike Herrier as board chair, Deborah Alter as vice chair, and Cori Rodriguez as director of its board of directors.

“I believe in giving back to the community and sharing my lessons. At TFCU, we have exceptional leadership and a dedicated board striving to improve the credit union for our community, staff, and members. TFCU has overcome significant challenges and is poised for greater achievements,” said Herrier. “Being member-owned means our members are our top priority. We listen to their needs and make prudent, beneficial changes. Unlike banks, we focus on our members and community, prioritizing their best interests.”

Herrier has been a TFCU board member for four years, serving in various roles, including board member, treasurer, vice chair, and chairman. He has been a member of the Asset Liability Management and Enterprise Risk Management Committees for four consecutive years, helped create and implement the associate board program, and served on various other committees.

With over 23 years of credit union experience at Steinbeck Credit Union and Golden 1 Credit Union in California and 12 years as an accountant in the Navy, Herrier brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He sits on two other boards, chairing one, and has served as the volunteer coordinator for the Tucson Police since 2016.

Deborah Alter brings her background as a CPA, member of TFCU’s supervisory committee, and involved community member to her new role as vice chair.

“I really enjoyed my various roles serving on the Supervisory Committee at Tucson Federal Credit Union since 2013. It was rewarding to use the knowledge and experience from personal endeavors and my professional life in the SC role and to have the opportunity to interact with the great staff of the credit union. I’m ready to expand those experiences to serve our membership on the TFCU board.” said Alter.

In 2023, Tucson Federal Credit Union donated $258,624 to 155 nonprofit organizations. To date, TFCU has donated $1.8 million to 272 nonprofit partners in Pima County.

“TFCU’s mission is to create opportunities in our community through service, education, and access. Our team volunteers thousands of hours annually; giving time, treasure, and talent to help lift up this wonderful city. This is our home, and we believe it is our responsibility to give back, get involved, and be part of the solution that leads to a healthy, vibrant, and thriving community now and into the future,” said Matthew Gaspari, TFCU president and CEO.