UA Gets $2.5 Million Grant from Freeport McMoRan Foundation for Mining Education

By Jason Gelt, School of Mining and Mineral Resources

A $2.5 million grant from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation will support the University of Arizona in developing K-12 programs that educate teachers and students about responsible mining and inspire students to pursue education and careers in the mining industry.

The grant will be shared by the U of A School of Mining and Mineral Resources, the Department of Mining and Geological Engineering and the Department of Geosciences Lowell Program in Economic Geology.

The grant provides scholarships for U of A mining students, enhancing access and attracting top-tier graduate students.

The university offers one of only 13 nationally accredited mining programs, playing a key role in sustainable mining education and preparing future professionals for a workforce focused on sustainable materials and innovation.

“We have experienced the challenges of a workforce shortage, as have several other industries, and we are committed to collaborating with partners like the University of Arizona to create innovative solutions to address the gap,” said Tracy Bame, president of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and director of social responsibility at Freeport-McMoRan. “Our long-standing partnership with the U of A not only addresses our immediate workforce needs but also lays the groundwork for long-term success by helping middle and high school students to see pathways to a future in this critical and dynamic industry, including the attainment of a higher education degree or credential.”

Bame says Freeport also is committed to reaching underserved student populations to increase access to higher education and the high-quality employment opportunities. Investing in education and training beyond high schools is critical for resilience and prosperity in Arizona.

“We know that supporting high-quality education is the strongest lever we have for meeting future workforce needs and increasing socioeconomic opportunity and mobility for everyone,” Bame said.

This investment comes as the mining industry also adapts to the increasing demand for minerals crucial to green energy technologies and products such as cellphones, computers, medical devices and defense systems.

“This generous gift from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation directly addresses the critical need for highly skilled engineers in the mining industry. As we push forward into a future where mineral resources are essential for everything from renewable energy to advanced technology, it’s imperative that we prepare the next generation of engineers to meet these challenges,” said David Hahn, the Craig M. Berge dean of the College of Engineering. “This funding allows us to offer unparalleled opportunities for students, equipping them with the technical skills and hands-on experience necessary to lead in an evolving industry.”

The grant to support K-12 outreach programs will provide Southern Arizona students with opportunities to learn about the importance of the mineral resources that shape daily life, where those minerals come from, and modern mining’s advancements in producing safe, sustainable resources for the planet’s growing population.

“We need to better support educators in bringing Earth science and mining-related content into classrooms,” said Carmala Garzione, dean of the College of Science. “This funding from Freeport-McMoRan will help us close that gap by providing resources for teachers to engage students in conversations about the important role minerals play in modern society. By fostering this understanding, we can inspire the next generation of geoscientists and mining professionals to contribute to sustainable solutions for our planet’s resource needs.”

This new grant builds on a 2019 $2.5 million award from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, which supported K-12 outreach, funded U of A student scholarships, modernized facilities for mining engineering, and expanded research capacity in the U of A Geotechnical Center of Excellence. It will further enhance K-12 outreach, reaching hundreds of Arizona educators and thousands of students, while enabling leaders to analyze data, test new methods, and refine strategies for increasing student pursuit of higher education in the mining sector which is key to the energy transition and a greener economy.

“The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation has generously supported mining education at the U of A for years,” said John-Paul Roczniak, president and CEO of the University of Arizona Foundation. “This new gift will help the U of A train the next generation of leaders of an industry with deep historic and ongoing importance to Arizona’s economy.”

Freeport-McMoRan has partnered with the U of A for nearly two decades and has donated more than $6 million to the university since 2005. The company’s support of the university goes back even further – Phelps Dodge, a company Freeport-McMoRan acquired in 2007, has been contributing to the university since the 1940s, when it helped fund the construction of the Mines and Metallurgy building. This latest gift, provided through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, demonstrates the company’s commitment to supporting the communities where it operates and advancing education in mining and mineral resources.

The $2.5 million grant is part of the Fuel Wonder campaign, the university’s $3 billion fundraising effort. Gifts already made to the campaign are giving every student access to a cohesive ecosystem of support, powering new insights into the human immunome, and transforming research in areas including cancer, engineering, space sciences and the humanities.

Pictured above – The Freeport-McMoRan booth at the U of A School of Mines and Mineral Resources Mines for Limitless Minds networking event in 2024. College of Engineering