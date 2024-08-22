Ballet Tucson Appoints Christine Peters as Executive Director

Ballet Tucson has announced the appointment of Christine Peters as its new executive director. This significant leadership addition marks an exciting new chapter for the company, known for its artistic excellence and deep commitment to the Tucson arts community.

Peters brings more than a decade of experience working in arts administration. Most recently, she worked for Miami City Ballet on a $55 million campaign, before moving to Tucson and receiving an MBA from Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.

Artistic Director Margaret Mullin said, “Christine is an incredible addition to our leadership team, contributing a deep understanding and love for the art form that will take our organization to new heights. Ballet Tucson seeks to uplift our community through the extraordinary power of dance and I believe that through our shared leadership, great opportunities are on the horizon.”

Anne Elsberry, president of Ballet Tucson’s board of directors, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Christine Peters as our first executive director. Not only does this mark an important turning point in the growth and maturation of Ballet Tucson from a small local company that started 37 years ago, to one of 100 largest classical ballet companies in America, but Ms. Peters brings with her a wealth of talent and experience to further our vision of bringing world-class dance, choreography, and instruction to Southern Arizona. Her attitude is infectious and she will be a brilliant partner to our artistic director Margaret Mullin.”

Peters shares her mutual excitement: “As a firm believer in the transformative power of the arts, I am honored and excited to join Ballet Tucson. The company and the school are built on a strong foundation of artistic excellence and access to high-quality arts education. I look forward to working with Margaret and the board of trustees to steward Ballet Tucson into its next chapter, so that it can continue to enrich the lives of community members from all backgrounds.”