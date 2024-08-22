Social Venture Partners Tucson Gets Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund Grant

Social Venture Partners Tucson was awarded a three-year grant from the Fidelity Charitable® Catalyst Fund. This funding drives the broadening of SVP Tucson’s community influence to engage new partners, elevate nonprofits through relationships, and promote collaboration among Tucson’s most promising nonprofits.

Together, these drive greater impact toward breaking generational cycles of poverty for families in the Tucson community.



The Fidelity Charitable® Catalyst Fund grant is awarded through a highly selective process, recognizing organizations with a proven track record of impact and a pioneering role in their communities. For nearly 20 years, SVP Tucson has served as a leader, working with nonprofits to build their capacity and creating a hub for nonprofits to drive greater impact through intentional collaboration. Now, more than ever, SVP Tucson is positioned to serve nonprofits across the Southern Arizona community and drive lasting change for more families.



With this grant from the Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund, SVP Tucson will invest in the following areas:

● Growing the network of engaged SVP Partners: SVP Tucson partners are engaged philanthropists, leaders, and passionate individuals in the community who contribute their time, talent, and treasure to supporting the growth and effectiveness of nonprofits.

● Educating and empowering donors: Empowering donors with a deeper and broader awareness of community needs and the tools to identify and support promising nonprofits in the community.

● Elevating nonprofits: Contributing to nonprofits’ long-term sustainability and growth by instilling tools and practices for effectively telling their stories, engaging with donors, and tracking impact.



Jennie Grabel, SVP Tucson’s interim CEO and Chief Programs Officer, said, “The Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund grant will be transformative for SVP Tucson, enabling us to amplify our impact by increasing the number of Partners in our network and more effectively providing support to Tucson’s most promising nonprofits. Our goal is to have more Partners who are invested in breaking the cycles of poverty for Tucson families.”



The grant from the Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund marks a new chapter of growth and impact for SVP Tucson and the community it serves. By expanding the network and increasing support for local nonprofits, SVP Tucson is poised to make a lasting difference in the community.

For individuals or organizations interested in joining this partner network and becoming a part of generational change in the Southern Arizona community, visit SVPTucson.org or reach out directly to Partnership@SVPTucson.org.



Tony Bowen, executive director of the Fidelity Charitable Catalyst Fund, said, “We are proud to support SVP Tucson. The SVP approach, which encourages community members to roll up their sleeves and get more involved in local philanthropy, aligns well with our goal of inspiring donors to give more to promising nonprofits. It’s exciting to see that more nonprofits will gain access to the resources they need to flourish as a result of this effort.”