Doug Mance Joins Schaefer Present Corte Investment Group as Partner

RBC Wealth Management announces Doug Mance, AWM, CFP®, has joined Schaefer Present Corte Investment Group as full partner, now Schaefer Present Corte Mance Investment Group

RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office recently announced financial advisor Doug Mance has joined the Schaefer Present Corte Investment Group as partner.

Mance joined RBC Wealth Management in 2009. Doug has over 44 years experience in the industry, with a proven track record of success in asset management providing customized solutions for his clients. His deep understanding of market dynamics and innovative approach align perfectly with our team’s and firm’s vision and goals.

He is active in the community, serving as board member, Invisible Theatre, Board Chair, Mt. Lemmon Water District and volunteer, Mt. Lemmon Fire District.

“Over the years, Doug has distinguished himself as a top industry veteran wealth advisor, community leader and friend,” said Richard Schaefer, Branch Director of RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office. “Doug’s extensive experience and accomplishments in the industry make him a tremendous asset to our team. Our focus remains in creating long-lasting client relationships built on trust, commitment, and integrity.

“I am trilled to join Schaefer Present Corte Investment Group and work alongside such a talented and dynamic team,” said Doug Mance. “I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”

