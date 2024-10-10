Arizona Pest Control Gives $100,000+ to Southern Arizona School Programs

Since 2022, Arizona Pest Control has donated over $100,000 to support sports and education programs at local high schools.

Its recent contribution of $30,000 highlights an ongoing commitment to fostering educational excellence and athletic development at Sabino High School, Ironwood Ridge High School, Catalina Foothills High School, Mountain View High School, Salpointe Catholic High School, Empire High School, Canyon del Oro High School, Tucson High School, Cienega High School, Pusch Ridge Christian, and many other institutions here.

Arizona Pest Control stands as a beacon of community support within the Tucson business sector, demonstrating a strong dedication to the enrichment of local educational initiatives.

“Excellence in kids’ education and after-school sports is crucial for successful outcomes for our students and families in the community,” said Caleb Tennenbaum, marketing director at Arizona Pest Control. “Tucson has supported us for over 77 years, and we are committed to giving back to this amazing community in every way we can. We look forward to contributing even more time and resources over the next three years to make sure Tucson’s future is bright as ever.”