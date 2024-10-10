Arizona Photonics Days Planned for Jan. 22-24, 2025

The Arizona Photonics Days (APD) 2025 conference will be held from Jan. 22-24, 2025, in Tucson, gathering top innovators, researchers and businesses from around the world in the field of optics and photonics.

This annual event is hosted by Optics Valley, a committee of the Arizona Technology Council, offering a dynamic platform for the exchange of new ideas, scientific discoveries and collaborations across the optics and photonics industry.

Known as “Optics Valley,” Tucson is home to one of the largest concentrations of optics and photonics companies in the U.S., along with the renowned Wyant College of Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona. The conference will feature technical presentations and industry trend discussions covering the latest advancements in Astronomy, Biomedical Technology, Laser Technology, Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Technology.

Sponsorships and Speaking Opportunities Available

APD 2025 presents valuable opportunities for businesses to showcase their innovations through sponsorship packages designed to increase visibility among industry leaders and professionals. Abstract submissions are also now open for those interested in presenting their research or technological advancements.

Early Bird Registration Now Open

Attendees can take advantage of early bird registration rates, available for a limited time. This event promises to provide valuable networking opportunities, knowledge sharing and access to the latest innovations in optics and photonics.

For more information about sponsorships, abstract submissions and registration, visit the official event page at https://www.aztechcouncil.org/event/apd-2025/.