Sun Corridor Inc. Honors CEO Who Sparked Tucson’s Manufacturing Renaissance

Schnitzer Properties President and CEO Jordan Schnitzer received the prestigious Cornerstone Award at Sun Corridor Inc.’s annual luncheon.

This rare award recognizes community leaders for their significant contributions to strengthening Southern Arizona’s economy.



“Jordan Schnitzer’s investment in Tucson has spurred a renaissance in the manufacturing sector,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “When Schnitzer Properties entered the Tucson market, it was the first speculative industrial development in a decade. That success then led to multiple Schnitzer properties being built since, which has spurred more speculative industrial development from others throughout the region.”

The 74-year-old, Portland, Ore.-based company is breaking ground this year in Tucson on 334,000 square feet in new, unique industrial developments serving entrepreneurs and national companies alike. Schnitzer Properties is the only company in Tucson building new industrial developments catering to tenants seeking small or mid-sized workspaces, creating the opportunity for hundreds of new Tucson jobs.



“It is an honor to receive the Sun Corridor Cornerstone Award. We are thrilled to increase our impact with two new industrial development projects, the Drexel Commerce Center and the Corona Commerce Center,” said Schnitzer. “We made our first Tucson acquisition almost 10 years ago! Today, we are humbled to own and operate over 1.3 million square feet of industrial/flex buildings and have two large projects under construction to serve the Tucson community.”