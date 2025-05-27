Silverado Technologies, a leading provider of IT infrastructure and cloud services, is excited to announce the addition of Angela D’Onofrio as its newest Client Success Manager. With more than 13 years of experience in Technology Sales and Account Management, D’Onofrio joins the team to support the company’s rapid growth and enhance its client engagement strategy across the local business community.

“With Angela’s deep understanding of the Tucson business community, passion for technology and proven track record of success, we are confident she will be a valuable asset to our sales team,” said Allison Duffy, President of Silverado Technologies.

Prior to joining Silverado, D’Onofrio started her career at Xerox and supported major and enterprise accounts at Konica Minolta and most recently All Copy Products. Her consultative approach and business fluency have earned her a reputation for being a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex technological transformations.

“I’m excited to join a forward-thinking company like Silverado that’s at the forefront of innovation in enterprise IT,” said D’Onofrio. “I look forward to helping clients solve critical infrastructure challenges and to growing our presence in key verticals like legal, non-profit, property management and manufacturing.”

Silverado Technologies continues to invest in top-tier talent and cutting-edge solutions, aiming to help organizations modernize their infrastructure and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.