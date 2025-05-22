Marana Ranks #3 on List of Best Places to Live in Arizona – U.S. News & World Report

The Town of Marana is at the top of the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 22 Best Places to Live in Arizona.

According to the report, Marana came in third on the list and also ranked #115 out of 250 in U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Best Places to Live in the United States.

The list of 22 Best Places to live in Arizona highlights cities and towns known for their quality of life, natural beauty, and strong community appeal.

Click here to view the full list and find out why Marana and other Arizona communities made the list.

