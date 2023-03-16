Allen Kinnison has joined the Southern Arizona Leadership Council as VP. Among other aspects of his new role, Kinnison will be responsible for the organization’s infrastructure-related efforts and advocacy.

Prior to joining SALC, he was director of airside operations for the Tucson Airport Authority. While there, he was deeply involved in the $400 million Airport Safety Enhancement project – the airport’s largest capital improvement project ever – reorganizing the airport layout and culminating in a second parallel commercial runway.

“Allen’s understanding of the varied facets of infrastructure and his passion for advancing our region make him an ideal candidate to join our organization,” said Ted Maxwell, SALC president and CEO.

Prior to joining TAA, Kinnison gained valuable leadership experience during his 29-year U.S. Air Force career, including 19 years at Morris Air National Guard Base. He commanded a variety of organizations at the base, culminating in the Operations Group, where he commanded three F-16 fighter squadrons. He has over 4800 flying hours, predominantly in the F-15 and F-16.

Kinnison is a 1991 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and earned a master’s degree in U.S. history from American Military University.