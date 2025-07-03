By Tara Kirkpatrick

In 2025, BizTucson celebrates five years of honoring Women Leading the Region.

With this year’s dynamic list, we’ve spotlighted 72 incredible women over the past five years, and we’re just getting started.

The number of industries thriving with C-suite, female leadership across the region continues to grow, spanning fields from civil service to cuisine, banking to athletics, construction to medicine.

The 2025 Women Leading the Region honorees represent accomplishment and dedication in academia, healthcare, community outreach, defense, entrepreneurship, finance, homebuilding, nonprofits, sports management, science and more. They also lead strongly within their communities, boosting causes that move Southern Arizona forward.

We couldn’t have reached this fifth anniversary without our valued partners – the always talented photographer Chris Mooney and the wonderful team at Gadabout Salon Spas, which generously provides the makeup and hair services for the honorees each year. We are so thankful to you!