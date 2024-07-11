TUS Welcomes Daily Nonstop Flights to Sacramento

Alaska Airlines has announced new nonstop service between Tucson International Airport and Sacramento International Airport. The seasonal service is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2025, and will operate daily through Apr. 21, 2025.

Tucson Airport Authority President and CEO Danette Bewley said, “The TAA has worked very hard to expand air service offerings for our community, our newest route speaks to the incredible success our airport team in attracting new service to Southern Arizona. TUS is poised for success and future growth in air service development.”

Sacramento will be one of the six daily peak departures on Alaska Airlines from TUS. As the airport growth trajectory continues, TUS is projected to serve nearly 4 million passengers in 2024.

Alaska’s TUS-SMF service can be booked through Alaskaair.com or at Flytucson.com.