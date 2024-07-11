Applied Energetics Expands Facilities at UA Tech Park

Applied Energetics, a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser technologies, has announced that it has exercised its option to lease more than 5,000 square feet of additional space at the University of Arizona Tech Park to support the company’s investment in a new battle lab and laser manufacturing capacity to ensure it has the critical infrastructure in place to fulfill both current and possible future priority U.S. military programs.

With this expansion, the company will occupy approximately 26,000 sq. ft. of space at the UA Tech Park.

The new space is a high bay, light industrial facility. The lab would support laser system testing against relevant targets and emerging threats. It is expected to enable technology maturation and be the venue for customer and partner demonstrations under realistic and controlled conditions. The facility, as planned, will also provide the capability to manufacture, integrate, and test advanced lasers as Applied Energetics makes its anticipated transition of its technology to the next stage of its lifecycle.

Key features of the lab are expected to include:

Multi-Domain Simulation: Enabling the simulation of complex environments, providing comprehensive testing capabilities for integrated operations.

Advanced Sensor Integration: Cutting-edge sensor technology to monitor and analyze every aspect of the testing process, delivering precise data to inform future innovations.

Real-Time Feedback: Offering real-time feedback and analysis, providing our engineers and developers with the right information to support technology integration efforts.

Collaborative Environment: A design that fosters collaboration, and provides a venue to host military and industry partners, encouraging the exchange of ideas and accelerating the development of our next-generation technologies.

“The build-out and development of this new extension is an essential step toward fulfilling our commitment to both current and potential future customers,” said Gregory Quarles, CEO and president of Applied Energetics. “The new capabilities made possible by this investment will play a key role in accelerating the continued testing and demonstration progress we have achieved with our best-in- class USPL technology. The new space will also provide us with a purpose-built advanced manufacturing, assembly, and testing space as we move through the development process to production.”

Quarles added, “Arizona Tech Park has been an ideal location for Applied Energetics. The ability to expand our capabilities as our needs have grown in an efficient and cost-effective manner, within a thriving aerospace and defense community, along with the robust support from the Tech Park officials, and our partners at the University of Arizona, has been instrumental in positioning us for this next phase of our growth.” https://appliedenergetics.com