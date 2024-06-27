Tucson Eye Care Company iCRx Joins UA Tech Park

iCRx, a leader in eye care innovation through optic technology, has announced its move to the University of Arizona Tech Park. Its new facility includes office and laboratory space that enable cutting-edge optical research. This announcement is a milestone for the Tucson-based company as it prepares to unveil its groundbreaking One-Minute Eye Exam technology.

The One-Minute Eye Exam, a pioneering advancement in eye care, offers a rapid, accurate, and convenient eye exam in just 60 seconds. By precisely measuring the refractive errors of both eyes, the technology generates a completely objective eyeglass prescription, setting a new standard for eye care.

“We are excited to be part of the vibrant community at the UA Tech Park,” said Naser Partovi, CEO of iCRx. “Our new location provides us with the resources and collaborative environment needed to continue our mission of transforming eye care through leading-edge optical technology. The One-Minute Eye Exam is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and we look forward to demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the industry.”

With over 100 million eye exams conducted annually in the U.S. and significant global vision impairment issues, the revolutionary technology offers a solution that can streamline the process for both patients and eye care professionals.

The One-Minute Eye Exam was invented based on research developed at the University of Arizona James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences and licensed through Tech Launch Arizona. iCRx received funding from Tucson’s UAVenture Capital to develop the technology.