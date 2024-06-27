Pima Community College Names Jeffrey P. Nasse New Chancellor

Pima Community College’s governing board has selected Jeffrey P. Nasse, provost and senior VP of academic affairs and college operations at Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, as the college’s new chancellor.



Nasse brings over 20 years of experience in collegiate teaching and administration across multiple areas of higher education. Besides serving as college provost, some of his roles at Broward College included senior associate VP of academic affairs, dean of the Education Pathway, dean of academic affairs, dean of academic resources and writing programs, associate dean of English, Communication and Fine Arts as well as associate professor of English. He has also held adjunct faculty positions at Florida Atlantic University, Central Maine Community College and East Carolina University.



Nasse has demonstrated an aptitude for forging highly effective teams that have generated tangible student success results, including improved student outcomes in Computer Science, Health Science and Education programs, scaling accelerated online and flexible learning modalities for students and increased graduation rates.



“I am deeply honored and humbled to join the Pima Community College family,” said Nasse. “This institution holds such an essential place in the Tucson community, and I accept this role with great pride and a tremendous sense of responsibility.”



Nasse continued: “Education can be such a transformational opportunity for our entire community. As I step into the position of chancellor, I am certainly mindful of the great work that has been done before me and all the dedicated professionals who have contributed to the accomplishments of this great institution. Leadership is about serving and uplifting each other. I look forward to working collaboratively with our board, faculty and staff, and community partners in our shared mission to support student success. Thank you for welcoming me and my family into this incredible community. I am truly excited about the journey ahead and the many opportunities we will explore together.”



Nasse was selected after a nationwide search conducted by Anthem Executive and vetting by a 20-member Chancellor’s Search Advisory Committee made up of college and community members. He also participated in a series of on-campus meetings and a public forum.



“The Governing Board is proud to announce the selection of our new Chancellor of Pima Community College, Dr. Jeffrey Nasse,” said Theresa Riel, governing board chair, “Dr. Nasse brings a wealth of expertise and a profound commitment to advancing PCC to new heights of excellence.”



“As we embark on this exciting journey together, let us extend our warmest welcome to Jeffrey Nasse,” said Riel. “His arrival marks a significant milestone for all of us, and we look forward to working closely under his guidance to continue our tradition of academic distinction and community engagement all while furthering our students’ successes. Together, we will shape a future where our institution not only thrives but also leads in developing skills and knowledge in the minds and futures of our students and broader society. The governing board members are especially grateful to the people who served on our two Chancellor Search committees, our staff at Pima Community College who made the entire process happen and college and community members who gave input on the finalists.”



After receiving an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1994, Nasse attended East Carolina University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1999 and a master’s in English in 2002. He completed his Ph.D. in educational leadership and research methodology at Florida Atlantic University in 2013.



Nasse will be paid a salary of $350,000 and is expected to start Aug. 5.