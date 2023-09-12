Startup Spotlight: SorbiForce

BizTUCSONSeptember 12, 2023
Less than a minute

SorbiForce develops and produces innovative, sustainable, and non-metal batteries for industrial energy storage applications. The batteries are made from renewable raw materials and offer a cost-effective, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional energy storage solutions.

SorbiForce is a Ukrainian startup that joined the UACI Soft Landings program in a collaboration with the U.S. Department of State’s Global Innovation through Science and Technology program.

Pictured above from left – Oleg Shermeta, Co-Founder, Chief Business Development Officer; Serhiy Kaminsky, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer  Kevin Drolet, Sorbiforce Consultant 

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.

BizTUCSONSeptember 12, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arizona Public Media Unveils New Facility at UArizona Tech Park at the Bridges

September 12, 2023

Casino Del Sol Launches New eMarker Technology

September 12, 2023

Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance to Host Exhibition

September 12, 2023

Chef Janos Wilder Announces New Venture

September 12, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button