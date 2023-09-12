Startup Spotlight: SorbiForce

SorbiForce develops and produces innovative, sustainable, and non-metal batteries for industrial energy storage applications. The batteries are made from renewable raw materials and offer a cost-effective, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional energy storage solutions.

SorbiForce is a Ukrainian startup that joined the UACI Soft Landings program in a collaboration with the U.S. Department of State’s Global Innovation through Science and Technology program.

Pictured above from left – Oleg Shermeta, Co-Founder, Chief Business Development Officer; Serhiy Kaminsky, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer Kevin Drolet, Sorbiforce Consultant

