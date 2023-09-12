Chef Janos Wilder Announces New Venture

Chef Janos Wilder, Tucson’s first James Beard Award winner has announced his latest culinary project – Studio Janos.

“After over 40 years in the restaurant business in Tucson, I am thrilled to present the most personal expression of my work,” Wilder said. “Studio Janos is the place where I will create my most delectable dishes, share my extensive culinary knowledge, and create exceptional experiences for my guests”.

Drawing on his broad career as a chef, restaurateur, and heritage food advocate, Wilder’s new venture allows him to focus on hands-on cooking and allows the flexibility to interact with his guests on any number of levels; for intimate private dinners (in studio or catered), team building activities, informative and fun cooking classes, lectures on local food culture and the Tucson City of Gastronomy.

Studio Janos also features a complete video studio, as well as consulting services.

Wilder has inspired a generation of chefs in the Southwest, cultivating and promoting the spirit and flavors of the centuries old food culture that inspired UNESCO to designate Tucson as the first US Creative City of Gastronomy. As board chair of the non-profit Tucson City of Gastronomy, he has been integral in development of the TCOG Certification member program (artisans, caterers, retailers recognized for their commitment to localism), the Chef Ambassador program (training local chefs to bring Tucson’s food heritage to local and international events), as well as advising heritage food business start-up programs.

In a career that has helped put Tucson’s culinary scene on the worldwide stage, having created over a half dozen award-winning restaurants and as the opening consultant on the five-star KAI restaurant at Wild Horse Pass, Wilder brings years of experience to each component of Studio Janos offering unique experiences at a world class level.

Studio Janos will be located at 124 E. Broadway and will be open for business as of Sept. 28.