Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was selected recently for the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship, considered the nation’s premier leadership development program for elected leaders.

Each year, the program selects 24 outstanding state and local leaders, divided between the political parties, to come together for a series of three multi-day seminars held over a two-year period.

Working with leading scholars as moderators, the fellows read and discuss classic texts dealing with ethical values, democratic principles, and wise and effective leadership.

Those texts include the Declaration of Independence, the preamble to the United States Constitution, and writings by Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. and many others.