Pima Community College Announces Two Finalists for Chancellor

The Pima Community College Governing Board’s Chancellor’s search advisory committee has selected two finalists to become the college’s next leader. The position has been vacant since former Chancellor Lee Lambert left to head the Foothill De Anza Community College District near Silicon Valley in California in August 2023.

The finalists are Jeffrey Nasse, provost and senior VP of academic affairs & college operations at Broward College in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Veronica Garcia, president of Northeast Lakeview College in Universal City, Tex.

Public forums will be held for both candidates next week.



A public forum for Garcia will take place on Monday, June 10, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the District Office Community Board Room (C105), 4905 E. Broadway Blvd.

A public forum for Nasse will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the District Office Community Board Room (C105), 4905 E. Broadway Blvd.

The public forums will also be live streamed on the PCCTV YouTube page.