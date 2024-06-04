KemperSports Selected to Manage Quarry Pines Golf Club

Quarry Pines Golf Club has selected KemperSports, a leading golf, sports, entertainment and hospitality company, to manage club operations at the upscale public golf course. The new management team intends to bolster the golf club’s reputation as one of the top daily fee courses in the popular Tucson golf market.

“I am excited to be the new owner of Quarry Pines and have the KemperSports team manage the course,” said Quarry Pines owner Steven Schorr. “Their expertise in customer service, marketing and course operations will elevate the experience at Quarry Pines and help us reach our goal of becoming the No. 1 public course in the Tucson market.”

“Quarry Pines Golf Club is one of the best public golf experiences in the booming Tucson golf market,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. “We look forward to working with Steven to enhance the guest experience through great customer service and best in class course conditions.”

Built on the edge of a 90+ acre, 100-foot-deep sand and gravel quarry and designed by renowned architect Brian Huntley, Quarry Pines Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course measuring almost 6,500 yards from the gold tees. The golf course showcases stunning vistas of the surrounding Catalina and Tucson Mountains on almost every hole. With its welcoming atmosphere and commitment to excellence, Quarry Pines Golf Club invites players to embark on a golfing adventure that seamlessly combines the thrill of the game with the serenity of the Southwest.

In addition to Quarry Pines, KemperSports manages two other properties in Arizona, which includes Corte Bella Golf Club in Sun City, Ariz. and Bear Creek Golf Complex in Chandler, Ariz.