Arizona Theatre Company board of directors has announced that longstanding board member, local arts leader and Chair-Elect Patricia A. Engels is officially the new board chair as of July 1. Engels succeeds Char Augenstein, who has served as board chair since 2020.

“It’s an honor to know that my fellow trustee Pat Engels, who has served in the capacity of Chair-Elect, will be stepping into this role next,” said Augenstein. “She has invested considerable time to guarantee a seamless transition, and that it will be! It has been my privilege to work with Pat, and I am confident the community will welcome her in the same beautifully received manner that Arizonans did myself.”

Engels has spent more than 30 years at Fortune 500 companies in senior leadership roles. Her previous positions include Qwest Communications executive VP of product and marketing, EDS president of business process management and SBC Directory Operations (now AT&T) president and CEO.

She is currently board chair for the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, a board member of the Tucson Desert Song Festival, a member of the University of Arizona Eller College of Management National Board and a member of the Advancement Board of the University of Arizona Libraries. Past board positions include board chair of the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, trustee for the University of Arizona Foundation, board member at Banner Alzheimer’s Institute where she served as vice chair, board member of Frontier Airlines, trustee for the Art Institute of Chicago and more.

Engels is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, is married and lives in Tucson and Lake Tahoe, Calif. She enjoys hiking and skiing and is an avid supporter of the performing arts.

“It is my honor and privilege to serve as chair of the board of trustees during such a monumental time in the life of Arizona Theatre Company,” Engels said. “The exemplary trustees, alongside the team of highly qualified leadership professionals on staff, work hand-in-hand and as a result, we are poised for success.”