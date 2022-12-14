Mosaic Quarter, Pima Community College to Pursue Collaborative Workforce Programs

Mosaic Quarter Development, the developer of a 90-acre sport and entertainment-focused lifestyle center, and Pima Community College announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaborative workforce learning opportunities for students.

The collaboration is designed to bring value to PCC’s hospitality, culinary, business construction

technologies, business administration, applied technologies, radiology technology programming and sports injury management programs via workforce training opportunities throughout Mosaic Quarter.

The organizations are also evaluating opportunities for PCC performing, visual and fine arts students to produce programming for MQ Pavilion, Mosaic Quarter’s entertainment district. Knott Development, the managing member of Mosaic Quarter Development, has likewise committed to donate 5,000 square feet at MQ Pavilion to serve as a PCC culinary student-managed restaurant. The two organizations are also exploring collaboration opportunities for large-scale athletic events for PCC athletes.

“The Mosaic Quarter project opens up so many opportunities for our community and for the learners of Pima Community College,” said Ian. R. Roark, PCC’s vice chancellor for Workforce Development and Innovation. “The work-based learning opportunities in several key programs that our partnership with Mosaic Quarter will afford our learners is a game-changer.

These earn-and-learn opportunities will increase student success and ensure that our learners enter high-wage jobs as a part of their college program.” The MOU serves as a framework for ongoing discussions about the potential collaborative efforts and each organization’s respective roles and responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to be exploring these collaborative programs with PCC,” said Frank Knott, senior managing director of Mosaic Quarter Development. “Mosaic’s vision is to serve as a catalyst for sports and entertainment tourism, and economic development in Southern Arizona, including creating rewarding employment opportunities at our regional sports complex and beyond.”